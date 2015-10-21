U.S. Treasury to sell $72 bln in bills
WASHINGTON, March 30 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
ISTANBUL Oct 21 Turkey's central bank kept all of its interest rates on hold on Wednesday, shying away from a policy change ahead of a Nov. 1 election and waiting to take its cue from an anticipated move on rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The bank kept its one-week repo rate at 7.50 percent, the overnight lending rate at 10.75 percent and the overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent.
All 15 economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast no change in rates. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
March 30 Kansas Governor Sam Brownback on Thursday vetoed a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA), saying he could not support legislation that provided tax dollars to Planned Parenthood.