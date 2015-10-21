US STOCKS-Wall St higher as bank stocks gain after GDP data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.40 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
ISTANBUL Oct 21 Turkey's central bank kept all of its interest rates on hold on Wednesday, shying away from a policy change ahead of a Nov. 1 election and waiting to take its cue from an anticipated move on rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The bank kept its one-week repo rate at 7.50 percent, the overnight lending rate at 10.75 percent and the overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent.
All 15 economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast no change in rates. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
(Adds background, details) NEW YORK, March 30 The amount of U.S. commercial paper outstanding recorded its largest weekly increase but remained below the $1 trillion mark amid muted demand from money market funds, Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed. U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper (CP) outstanding rose $18.2 billion to $983.9 billion in the week ended March 29. This was the biggest gain since a $20.5 billion increase in the week ended Dec. 28. Com