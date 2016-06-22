(Recasts, adds analyst comments)
By Nick Tattersall and Behiye Selin Taner
ISTANBUL, June 22 Turkey's central bank is seen
slowing the pace of its monetary easing as it moves closer to
using a single interest rate, according to three economists who
were briefed by bank officials at a closed-door meeting on
Wednesday.
The bank's regular meeting with economists followed a
decision on Tuesday to cut its overnight lending rate by 50
basis points, confirming its commitment to a drive for looser
policy championed by President Tayyip Erdogan despite persistent
concerns about high inflation.
The rate cut marked the fourth straight month of monetary
easing. Since March the overnight rate - the highest of the
multiple rates used - has been cut by 175 basis points.
A central bank official told Reuters Wednesday's meeting did
not give any message regarding the future trend of rates, but
three economists who were present said they expected the bank
may start abstaining from further rate cuts within a few months.
"They implied there was another month or two of rate
reductions until monetary policy is restored to a more normal
setting," said Nigel Rendell of Medley Advisors, who was present
at the meeting.
"They indicated that they are getting close to the end of
the 'simplification' process."
UNORTHODOX SYSTEM
Turkey's central bank has long spoken of a need to simplify
its complex rate system by moving to a single benchmark rate to
set policy, as is the case in many other countries.
The overnight rate, now at 9 percent, serves as the top of
the interest rate "corridor". The benchmark one-week repo rate
is at 7.5 percent, while the overnight borrowing rate, at 7.25
percent, serves as the "floor".
Some analysts have said that former governor Erdem Basci,
the architect of the corridor, created the unorthodox system
partly to shield the bank from political pressure. President
Erdogan has repeatedly called for cheaper credit, equating high
interest rates with treason.
Some market participants derisively refer to the repo rate
as the "politicians' rate" as it does not reflect the true cost
of borrowing, better reflected by the weighted average cost of
central bank funding, now at around 8.4 percent.
Many market players see the repo rate moving closer to the
average cost of funding in the simplification process.
"A reasonable scenario may be two more rate cuts in the
overnight lending rate to 8 percent or 8.25 percent, keeping the
one-week repo rate at 7.5 percent and lowering the overnight
borrowing rate symmetrically," said Ozlem Derici of Deniz
Invest.
Inflation in Turkey is on a downward trend, but remains
significantly above the central bank's target of 5 percent,
coming in at 6.58 percent in May. Economists worry that
Erdogan's demands for lower interest rates to fuel consumption
could worsen the inflation outlook.
(Additional reporting by Asli Kandemir and Birsen Altayli;
Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones)