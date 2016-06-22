(Recasts, adds analyst comments)

By Nick Tattersall and Behiye Selin Taner

ISTANBUL, June 22 Turkey's central bank is seen slowing the pace of its monetary easing as it moves closer to using a single interest rate, according to three economists who were briefed by bank officials at a closed-door meeting on Wednesday.

The bank's regular meeting with economists followed a decision on Tuesday to cut its overnight lending rate by 50 basis points, confirming its commitment to a drive for looser policy championed by President Tayyip Erdogan despite persistent concerns about high inflation.

The rate cut marked the fourth straight month of monetary easing. Since March the overnight rate - the highest of the multiple rates used - has been cut by 175 basis points.

A central bank official told Reuters Wednesday's meeting did not give any message regarding the future trend of rates, but three economists who were present said they expected the bank may start abstaining from further rate cuts within a few months.

"They implied there was another month or two of rate reductions until monetary policy is restored to a more normal setting," said Nigel Rendell of Medley Advisors, who was present at the meeting.

"They indicated that they are getting close to the end of the 'simplification' process."

UNORTHODOX SYSTEM

Turkey's central bank has long spoken of a need to simplify its complex rate system by moving to a single benchmark rate to set policy, as is the case in many other countries.

The overnight rate, now at 9 percent, serves as the top of the interest rate "corridor". The benchmark one-week repo rate is at 7.5 percent, while the overnight borrowing rate, at 7.25 percent, serves as the "floor".

Some analysts have said that former governor Erdem Basci, the architect of the corridor, created the unorthodox system partly to shield the bank from political pressure. President Erdogan has repeatedly called for cheaper credit, equating high interest rates with treason.

Some market participants derisively refer to the repo rate as the "politicians' rate" as it does not reflect the true cost of borrowing, better reflected by the weighted average cost of central bank funding, now at around 8.4 percent.

Many market players see the repo rate moving closer to the average cost of funding in the simplification process.

"A reasonable scenario may be two more rate cuts in the overnight lending rate to 8 percent or 8.25 percent, keeping the one-week repo rate at 7.5 percent and lowering the overnight borrowing rate symmetrically," said Ozlem Derici of Deniz Invest.

Inflation in Turkey is on a downward trend, but remains significantly above the central bank's target of 5 percent, coming in at 6.58 percent in May. Economists worry that Erdogan's demands for lower interest rates to fuel consumption could worsen the inflation outlook. (Additional reporting by Asli Kandemir and Birsen Altayli; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones)