UPDATE 6-Brazil police seek former billionaire Batista in graft probe
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds report of lawyer saying Batista will fly to Brazil on Friday)
ISTANBUL Nov 14 The number of Turkish central bank monetary policy meetings will be reduced to 'at least eight' a year from one each month, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek was reported as saying by state-run Anadolu Agency.
The step comes after the central bank, which uses multiple rates to set policy, made a series of cuts to the top end of its interest rate "corridor" this year as it moves toward a single rate of funding and a simplification of policy.
"The central bank has to a large extent simplified its monetary policy," Anadolu on Sunday quoted Simsek as saying. An adjustment would be made in the central bank law, he said.
The reduction in the number of meetings would give the central bank more time to establish an effective policy based on the analysis of fundamental trends "purified of short-term volatility", Simsek was quoted as saying.
"There will finally be a single policy rate and this will not change very often," he said. "In this sense, a four-week period is thought to be very short because the central bank wants to be able to see the general trend."
He said the change would be in line with the practice in developed economies. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Lawyers say Batista abroad, will turn himself in (Adds report of lawyer saying Batista will fly to Brazil on Friday)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, January 26 (Fitch) The rising possibility that the US will shift towards trade protectionism - beyond the likely collapse of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) - has become a credible downside risk to the economic outlook for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, says Fitch Ratings. There is a growing risk that APAC economies will be negatively affected by a US shift toward trade protectionism. President Donald Trump
TORONTO, Jan 26 Bank of Nova Scotia on Thursday opened a new facility to develop technology such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, looking to position itself ahead of rivals in the hotly competitive fintech sector.