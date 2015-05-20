ISTANBUL May 20 Turkey's central bank left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, refraining from monetary policy tweaks ahead of a June 7 parliamentary election that comes at a time of flagging growth and a volatile lira.

The bank left its one-week repo rate at 7.50 percent and the overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent. The overnight lending rate remained at 10.75 percent and the primary dealers' overnight borrowing rate at 10.25 percent.

All 19 economists polled by Reuters had expected the bank to leave rates on hold. President Tayyip Erdogan has halted his calls for rate cuts in recent weeks after they led to concerns about political interference in monetary policy. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Hugh Lawson / Nick Tattersall)