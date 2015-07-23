ISTANBUL, July 23 Turkey's central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday as a recent drop in food prices eased pressure on inflation and the bank took a cautious tack while efforts to form a coalition government continue after June's elections.

The bank kept its one-week repo rate at 7.50 percent and the overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent. The overnight lending rate remained 10.75 percent and the primary dealers' overnight borrowing rate 10.25 percent.

All 16 economists polled by Reuters expected key interest rates to be left on hold. The lira has weakened sharply this week on security worries generated by militant violence, but investors are more focused on the Federal Reserve and prospects for a U.S. rate hike than on Turkey's central bank. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan, Larry King)