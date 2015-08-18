ISTANBUL Aug 18 Turkey's central bank kept interest rates on hold on Tuesday after a drop in food and energy prices eased inflation pressures, maintaining a cautious stance even after political uncertainty sent the lira to a series of record lows.

The bank kept its one-week repo rate at 7.50 percent and the overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent. The overnight lending rate remained 10.75 percent and the primary dealers' overnight borrowing rate 10.25 percent.

In a Reuters poll of 12 economists, eight had expected key rates to be left unchanged and four had forecast a 50-100 basis point hike in the one-week repo rate. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and John Stonestreet)