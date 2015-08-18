ISTANBUL Aug 18 Turkey's central bank kept
interest rates on hold on Tuesday after a drop in food and
energy prices eased inflation pressures, maintaining a cautious
stance even after political uncertainty sent the lira to a
series of record lows.
The bank kept its one-week repo rate at 7.50 percent and the
overnight borrowing rate at 7.25 percent. The overnight lending
rate remained 10.75 percent and the primary dealers' overnight
borrowing rate 10.25 percent.
In a Reuters poll of 12 economists, eight had expected key
rates to be left unchanged and four had forecast a 50-100 basis
point hike in the one-week repo rate.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and John
Stonestreet)