BRIEF-Poland's biggest insurer PZU considers bond issue
* Poland's biggest insurer, state-run PZU SA is considering a bond issue worth up to 3 billion zlotys ($737.68 million), it said on Tuesday.
ISTANBUL, Sept 25 The Turkish central bank said on Thursday that it would maintain a tight monetary policy until there is a clear improvement in the inflation outlook.
In a statement accompanying its interest rate decision, the bank also said high food prices were delaying any improvement in the inflation outlook. Falling commodity prices could limit upward risks to inflation, it said.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer, Editing by Nick Tattersall)
March 14 American International Group Inc's decision to remove Peter Hancock as its chief executive was to avoid a proxy battle with billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
March 14 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, the company said on Tuesday.