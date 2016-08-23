ISTANBUL Aug 23 Turkey's central bank said on
Tuesday it would maintain tight monetary policy given inflation
expectations, after cutting interest rates for the sixth
straight month in line with a call from President Tayyip Erdogan
for cheaper credit.
The bank also said in a statement that it would take
measured steps toward policy simplification.
It cut the overnight lending rate, the highest of the
multiple rates it uses to set policy, by 25 basis points to 8.5
percent. It kept its benchmark one-week repo rate on hold.
(Reporting by Daren Butler, Humeyra Pamuk, Can Sezer and Ceyda
Caglayan; Writing by Nick Tattersall; editing by John
Stonestreet)