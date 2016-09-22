ISTANBUL, Sept 22 Turkey's central bank said on
Thursday it would maintain cautious monetary policy given
inflation expectations, after lowering interest rates for the
seventh straight month in line with calls from President Tayyip
Erdogan for cheaper credit.
It also said in a statement that the core inflation trend
was expected to improve gradually while developments in the
inflation outlook necessitate keeping a tight liquidity stance.
The bank cut the overnight lending rate, the highest of the
multiple rates it uses to set policy, by 25 basis points to 8.25
percent. It kept its benchmark one-week repo rate on hold.
