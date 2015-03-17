ISTANBUL, March 17 Turkey's central bank left its one-week repo rate steady at 7.5 percent on Tuesday as the lira's slide to record lows risks stoking inflation, resisting pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan to cut ahead of a June election.

In a Reuters poll last week, only one economist out of 21 forecast a 25 basis-point cut in the repo rate, with the others forecasting it would remain unchanged. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)