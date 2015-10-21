ISTANBUL Oct 21 Turkey's central bank left its one-week repo rate unchanged at 7.5 percent on Wednesday, shying away from a hike ahead of a Nov. 1 election and waiting to take its cue from an expected tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

All 15 economists surveyed by Reuters had expected the rate to be left unchanged. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)