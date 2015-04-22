ISTANBUL, April 22 Turkey's central bank left its one-week repo rate steady at 7.5 percent on Wednesday, even as the lira's slide to record lows risks fuelling inflation, holding fire as a June parliamentary election looms.

All 16 economists in a Reuters poll expected the bank to leave rates on hold at its monetary policy committee meeting. Pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan to cut rates has eased off in recent weeks. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)