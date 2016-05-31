ANKARA May 31 Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday a recovery in the current account balance continues, citing positive trade developments and a moderate growth rate in consumer loans.

In its twice-yearly stability report, the bank said the Turkish economy has continued to grow at a stable pace, despite high levels of volatility in global capital flows. It also said that global risk appetite has improved.

