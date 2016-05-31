BRIEF-Schwab reduces trade commissions, index mutual fund expenses
* Reduces trade commissions, index mutual fund expenses; will reduce standard online equity, ETF trade commissions from $8.95 to $6.95
ANKARA May 31 Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday a recovery in the current account balance continues, citing positive trade developments and a moderate growth rate in consumer loans.
In its twice-yearly stability report, the bank said the Turkish economy has continued to grow at a stable pace, despite high levels of volatility in global capital flows. It also said that global risk appetite has improved.
(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Dolan)
* Reduces trade commissions, index mutual fund expenses; will reduce standard online equity, ETF trade commissions from $8.95 to $6.95
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports a 8.1 percent passive stake in Intricon Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jZOmUP) Further company coverage:
* Says Grammer has not addressed margin erosion (Adds further Hastor comments, background)