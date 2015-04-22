BRIEF-Bank of Commerce Holdings announces shelf registration filing
* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces shelf registration filing
ISTANBUL, April 22 Turkey's central bank said on Wednesday it would maintain tight monetary policy until there was a significant improvement in the outlook for inflation.
In a statement accompanying its decision to leave key interest rates unchanged, the bank said uncertainty in global markets and food price increases required continued caution in monetary policy.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Toby Chopra/Nick Tattersall)
* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces shelf registration filing
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: