ISTANBUL, July 23 Turkey's central bank said on Thursday it would keep its cautious monetary policy stance until there was a significant improvement in the outlook for inflation, pointing to uncertainty in global markets and volatility in energy and food prices.

In a statement after its monetary policy committee meeting in which it kept its rates on hold, the bank said food and energy prices were having a favourable impact on inflation in the short term. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)