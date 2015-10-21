U.S. Treasury to sell $72 bln in bills
WASHINGTON, March 30 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
ISTANBUL Oct 21 Turkey's central bank said on Wednesday it would maintain tight monetary policy in line with inflation expectations and that exchange rate movements were delaying an improvement in core indicators.
In a statement after its monetary policy committee meeting, the bank said it would keep its tight liquidity stance as long as necessary. It said energy price developments were having a positive impact on inflation.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
WASHINGTON, March 30 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week and 26-week bills next week, see:
March 30 Kansas Governor Sam Brownback on Thursday vetoed a bill expanding eligibility for Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA), saying he could not support legislation that provided tax dollars to Planned Parenthood.