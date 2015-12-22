BRIEF-Tesla Q1 production totaled 25,418 vehicles
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
ISTANBUL Dec 22 Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday it will start to simplify its monetary policy from its next rate-setting meeting onwards if market conditions are stable enough.
In a statement after a monetary policy committee meeting at which it surprised markets by leaving interest rates on hold, the bank said it would maintain a tight monetary policy, taking into account inflation expectations and pricing behaviour. (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by John Stonestreet)
LONDON, April 2 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson, British newspaper The Sunday Times said.