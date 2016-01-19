ISTANBUL Jan 19 Turkey's central bank said on
Tuesday it would maintain tight monetary policy considering
inflation expectations and pricing behavior, but gave no new
signal on plans for policy "simplification".
The bank, which uses a complex system of multiple rates to
set policy, last month said it would start to simplify policy
once market conditions were stable enough. Investors have been
waiting for any new signals the bank could move toward a more
orthodox system of using a single interest rate to set policy.
"Taking into account inflation expectations, pricing
behavior and the course of other factors affecting inflation,
the tight monetary policy stance will be maintained," the bank
said in its statement following the first policy-setting meeting
of the year, where it kept its benchmark rate on hold for the
eleventh straight month.
