ISTANBUL, March 24 Turkey's central bank on Thursday said the need for a wide interest rate corridor has been reduced and it was taking a "measured step" towards simplifying policy, after it took the unexpected move of cutting the upper band of its corridor.

The bank also said in a statement that improvement in the underlying core inflation trend remains limited, necessitating the maintenance of a tight liquidity stance.

As expected, the bank kept its benchmark rate on hold for the 13th straight month, but cut its overnight lending rate, the upper end of its rate corridor, by 25 basis points to 10.5 percent.

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=TRINT%3DECI (Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)