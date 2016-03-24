ISTANBUL, March 24 Turkey's central bank on
Thursday said the need for a wide interest rate corridor has
been reduced and it was taking a "measured step" towards
simplifying policy, after it took the unexpected move of cutting
the upper band of its corridor.
The bank also said in a statement that improvement in the
underlying core inflation trend remains limited, necessitating
the maintenance of a tight liquidity stance.
As expected, the bank kept its benchmark rate on hold for
the 13th straight month, but cut its overnight lending rate, the
upper end of its rate corridor, by 25 basis points to 10.5
percent.
(Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)