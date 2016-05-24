ISTANBUL May 24 Turkey's central bank said on
Tuesday it would maintain a tight monetary policy in view of
inflation expectations and pricing behaviour, after it trimmed
the upper band of its rate corridor as expected.
The bank also said in a statement that inflation displayed a
marked decline, mainly due to unprocessed food prices.
As expected, the bank kept its benchmark rate on hold for
the 15th straight month at Tuesday's meeting, its second under
new Governor Murat Cetinkaya. It cut the upper end of its rate
corridor for the third straight month, reducing it by 50 basis
points to 9.50 percent.
(Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by
David Dolan and Ralph Boulton)