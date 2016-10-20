ISTANBUL Oct 20 Turkey's central bank said on
Thursday it would maintain its cautious monetary policy stance,
after keeping interest rates on hold in a move that surprised
many economists.
It also said in a statement that recently released data and
indicators regarding the third quarter showed a deceleration in
economic activity and that exchange rate developments and other
cost factors were restraining the improvement in inflation.
It said, however, that a slowdown in aggregate demand was
contributing to a gradual fall in core inflation. It said the
direction and timing of the next step in its monetary policy
simplification process would be data dependent.
