ISTANBUL Nov 24 Turkey's central bank cited the
threat to inflation from exchange rate volatility caused by
heightened global uncertainty in its decision to hike interest
rates on Thursday, according to a statement announcing the
decision.
The bank said it would maintain a cautious monetary policy
stance, after lifting its benchmark rate for the first time in
nearly three years, defying President Tayyip Erdogan's calls for
cheaper credit.
It also said it expects economic activity to start
recovering from the fourth quarter. Twelve out of 19 economists
polled by Reuters had expected the bank to raise its benchmark
one-week repo by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent.
