KAYSERI, Turkey, April 7 Turkey's central bank governor said on Monday its monetary policy and policy on forex reserves were very tight and that steps taken from now on would be very measured.

Erdem Basci said consumer loan growth was expected to fall to 15 percent in the near term on the back of measures taken to decrease consumer loans and credit card use.

He said there was no cause for concern about foreign debt rollover in the private sector and said there were also no problems faced by the public sector in paying back foreign debt. (Reporting by Seda Sezer, Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)