ISTANBUL, June 22 The Turkish central bank said on Wednesday that a decline in tourism revenue may hit external balances in the second half of the year.

In a presentation to economists posted on its website a day after it cut its overnight lending rate by 50 basis points, the bank also said it expects an improvement in the current account balance to continue. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)