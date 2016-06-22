BRIEF-GM says co's evaluation of overall proposal from Greenlight Capital remains unchanged
* GM statement in response to Greenlight Capital’s preliminary proxy filing
ISTANBUL, June 22 The Turkish central bank said on Wednesday that a decline in tourism revenue may hit external balances in the second half of the year.
In a presentation to economists posted on its website a day after it cut its overnight lending rate by 50 basis points, the bank also said it expects an improvement in the current account balance to continue. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
LONDON, April 12 Money transfer company Transferwise will move its European headquarters from London to the continent by March 2019, it said on Wednesday, in a blow to Britain as it seeks to hold onto its position as a global hub for the developing fintech sector.