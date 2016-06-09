ISTANBUL, June 9 Murat Uysal, a deputy chief
executive officer at state-run Halkbank, has been
appointed deputy governor of Turkey's central bank, the Official
Gazette said on Thursday.
The central bank has four deputy governors and one of the
seats was vacated when Murat Cetinkaya replaced Erdem Basci as
governor in April. Deputy Governor Turalay Kenc's term also
expired in April.
Erkan Kilimci, previously the head of markets at the central
bank, was named as one of the bank's four deputy governors in
May.
