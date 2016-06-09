(Adds analyst, background)
ISTANBUL, June 9 Turkey has appointed Murat
Uysal, a former senior executive at state-run Halkbank
with a background in financial markets, as a deputy
governor of the central bank, bringing the formation of a new
monetary policy team near to its conclusion.
The appointment of Uysal, most recently a deputy chief
executive at Halkbank who worked his way up through its treasury
department and oversaw its trading operations, was announced in
the Official Gazette on Thursday.
Financial markets have been watching the central bank
closely since its new governor Murat Cetinkaya, a relatively
unknown quantity for investors, took over two months ago, with
other senior officials also being reshuffled.
The bank has four deputy governors, who are members of the
rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC). The terms of two
other members of the seven-person MPC will end by November.
"Uysal will be seen as a good hire for the central bank,
market understanding, friendly," Nomura Strategist Tim Ash said
in a note to clients, describing him as a "very credible hire".
Uysal is expected to work closely with both Cetinkaya and
Erkan Kilimci, another new deputy governor appointed in April
who had previously been head of markets at the central bank.
The bank has been under pressure to cut interest rates from
President Tayyip Erdogan and his advisers, who want to see
sharply lower borrowing costs to boost growth. Erdogan has
equated high rates with treason.
Under Cetinkaya, the bank cut the upper band of its interest
rate corridor by a total of 100 basis points in April and May,
bringing it to 9.5 percent. Analysts expect another cut in the
upper band this month.
Turkey's central bank uses a complex system of multiple
rates - known as an interest rate "corridor" - to set policy,
which has at times confused financial markets. Cetinkaya has
said he wants to simplify the system over time.
The central bank has missed its 5 percent inflation target
for the last five years. It estimates year-end inflation at 7.5
percent, while annual inflation in May stood at 6.58 percent.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun in Ankara and Asli Kandemir in
Istanbul; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall and
Gareth Jones)