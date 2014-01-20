* Central bank rate decision due on Tuesday
* Lira at record low, default insurance cost at 18-mo high
* New economy minister says no need for rate hike
* Most analysts expect no change on Tuesday
By Ece Toksabay and Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, Jan 20 Turkey's central bank faces a
big credibility test on Tuesday, with markets baying for an
interest rate hike to prop up a crumbling lira but the
government strongly opposed to any move that could crimp growth
ahead of elections.
The lira hit the latest in a series of record lows on Monday
while the cost of insuring Turkish debt rose to 18-month highs,
as uncertainty about the central bank's readiness to lift rates
raised fears of a deeper slide in the currency.
A corruption scandal shaking the government has hit investor
appetite for Turkish assets, compounding concerns about the
impact of cuts to U.S. stimulus that has flooded Turkey and
other emerging markets with cheap cash.
Despite the lira's rapid fall and rising inflation, the
central bank has so far been reluctant to raise rates, with
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government bent on maintaining
growth at all costs as an election cycle gets underway in March.
Speaking on Turkish television on Monday, Erdogan's new
economy minister said the lira volatility posed no threat to the
economy and he saw no need for a rate hike, a view not shared by
markets.
"No other major emerging market central bank is under more
pressure to hike interest rates than Turkey's," said Nicholas
Spiro, managing director of Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
"This is crunch time for the central bank, whose
rate-setting meeting ... will be one of the most closely watched
in emerging markets since the sell-off began in late May."
A Reuters poll of 24 economists last week forecast that the
bank will have to increase its overnight lending rate by a full
percentage point to 8.75 percent by the end of March to shore up
the lira.
But in a separate poll, only five out of 15 expected the
bank to make any move on the lending rate on Tuesday, its first
monetary policy meeting of the year.
POLITICAL PRESSURE
Both the government and central bank officials reject the
notion that the central bank is anything other than independent.
However, Erdogan and his ministers have repeatedly lashed out
against what they call an "interest rate lobby" of speculators
pushing for higher rates, saying speculators are trying to
destabilise the economy.
This has left the central bank stuck between a rock and a
hard place.
"Unfortunately by descending into this kind of rhetoric
Erdogan has pushed himself into a corner, or more particularly
the central bank, and any hike now would be seen also as a
political defeat," said Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets
research at Standard Bank.
New Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, appointed in a cabinet
reshuffle last month, came out on Monday to underline the
government's position a day before the rate decision, saying
that the lira's weakness posed no threat, even if it fell to
2.35 or 2.40 to the dollar.
The currency, which sank 17 percent against the dollar in
2013, hit a record low of 2.2515 earlier on Monday. It has
weakened almost 10 percent since mid-December when the
corruption scandal shaking the government first erupted.
Default insurance costs in the five-year CDS market rose to
18-month highs, Markit data showed.
"As I don't see a risk or danger from the current lira
volatility to the economy, I believe our central bank should not
raise interest rates," Zeybekci said on CNBC-e television.
"Current forex levels won't have a permanent impact on the
economy, it's going through a fluctuation."
Foreign portfolio investors shovelled cash into Turkey and
other emerging markets while they were booming and global
interest rates soft. But the Federal Reserve's plans to
gradually withdraw help for the U.S. economy have raised the
prospect of higher U.S. yields, encouraging investors to pull
back from emerging markets.
Turkey is particularly vulnerable, dependent on foreign
capital flows to finance its gaping current account deficit,
running at around 7 percent of national output.
The graft scandal, which broke a month ago with the arrest
of businessmen close to the government and has led three
ministers to resign, has further knocked investor confidence in
Turkey after widespread street protests against the government
last summer, triggered by the planned redevelopment of
Istanbul's Gezi Park.
"The combination of the Gezi Park protests and the recent
corruption scandals have introduced political uncertainty into
Turkey that has not been present for a number of years, with
consequences for domestic sentiment and domestic capital flows,"
analysts at UniCredit said in a note to clients.
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London; Writing by Nick
Tattersall; Editing by Susan Fenton)