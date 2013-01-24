* Macroprudential steps might be taken
* No significant revision seen in 2013 inflation f'cast
* Bank may raise RRR on short term deposits
(Adds analyst comment, quotes, details)
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, Jan 24 Turkish bank loan growth is
expected to reach nearly 15 percent this year and the central
bank may take steps if it exceeds that level, Central Bank
Governor Erdem Basci told Turkey's CNBC-e broadcaster.
A sharp rise in loan growth would create upward pressures on
inflation and widen further the country's already large current
account deficit as it would support domestic demand.
The central bank cut both ends of its rate corridor and
raised reserve requirements on Tuesday to control rapid loan
growth and prevent excessive lira appreciation as hopes grow of
a second investment grade rating.
"We expect loan growth to be close to 15 percent at the end
of the year... In case of growth above this rate,
macro-prudential steps may be taken if needed," Basci said On
Thursday.
According to the Bank for International Settlements, a
policy is "macroprudential" if it uses primarily prudential
tools to limit systemic or system-wide financial risk. Reserve
requirements are among macroprudential tools.
"We think the central bank's stance on loan growth and real
exchange rate is pretty clear. With continuous fine-tuning,
small measures, the bank will try to control price and financial
stability throughout the year," wrote Ozgur Altug, chief
economist at BGC Partners.
The central bank is trying to avoid an excessive rise in
loans through macroprudential tools instead of raising key rates
as higher rates would attract destabilising inflows, which would
support the lira and widen the external gap.
To narrow the current account deficit and reduce inflation,
the central bank has employed a policy mix since late 2010 based
on daily liquidity injections, an adjustable interest rate
corridor - the gap between the overnight borrowing and lending
rates - and a low policy rate.
Basci said Turkey's current account deficit is sustainable
at 6 percent of gross domestic product but needed to be brought
down to 5 percent in the medium to long term. Turkey's external
deficit, which reached $77 billion or almost 10 percent of
national output in 2011, leaves the fast-growing economy
vulnerable to any reversal in the foreign currency inflows.
INFLATION, REQUIRED RESERVE RATIOS
Basci said the bank expected a rise in deposits with a
maturity of one year or more in the coming months, adding the
bank could raise its required reserve ratios (RRR) on short-term
deposits if needed, which could encourage longer-term saving.
He did not expect any significant revision to the bank's
end-2013 inflation forecast of 5.3 percent due to the tobacco
tax hikes when it issues its inflation report on Jan. 29.
Turkey raised its special consumption tax on cigarettes on
Jan. 1, and several firms have hiked their cigarette prices by
about 15 percent, which analysts expect will boost inflation by
0.7-0.9 percentage points in 2013.
"Higher required reserve ratios mean the central bank will
drain liquidity, making it more costly for banks. This would
raise the interest rates on banks' loans and reduce the loan
demand," said Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.
"This is the bank's weapon against loan growth and the
current account deficit, he said, noting loan growth currently
stands around 20 percent.
"We can expect the bank to raise RRRs sharply this year to
drive markets towards its own target."
Due to the risks of economic overheating risk and loan
growth close to 35 percent in 2010, the bank increased the
weighted average of the lira required reserve ratios from close
to 5 percent to 13 percent in 2011.
Basci said the bank continued to watch the real effective
exchange rate closely and forecast that economic growth this
year could exceed 4 percent.
(Reporting by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ron Askew)