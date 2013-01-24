* Macroprudential steps might be taken

* No significant revision seen in 2013 inflation f'cast

* Bank may raise RRR on short term deposits (Adds analyst comment, quotes, details)

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Jan 24 Turkish bank loan growth is expected to reach nearly 15 percent this year and the central bank may take steps if it exceeds that level, Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci told Turkey's CNBC-e broadcaster.

A sharp rise in loan growth would create upward pressures on inflation and widen further the country's already large current account deficit as it would support domestic demand.

The central bank cut both ends of its rate corridor and raised reserve requirements on Tuesday to control rapid loan growth and prevent excessive lira appreciation as hopes grow of a second investment grade rating.

"We expect loan growth to be close to 15 percent at the end of the year... In case of growth above this rate, macro-prudential steps may be taken if needed," Basci said On Thursday.

According to the Bank for International Settlements, a policy is "macroprudential" if it uses primarily prudential tools to limit systemic or system-wide financial risk. Reserve requirements are among macroprudential tools.

"We think the central bank's stance on loan growth and real exchange rate is pretty clear. With continuous fine-tuning, small measures, the bank will try to control price and financial stability throughout the year," wrote Ozgur Altug, chief economist at BGC Partners.

The central bank is trying to avoid an excessive rise in loans through macroprudential tools instead of raising key rates as higher rates would attract destabilising inflows, which would support the lira and widen the external gap.

To narrow the current account deficit and reduce inflation, the central bank has employed a policy mix since late 2010 based on daily liquidity injections, an adjustable interest rate corridor - the gap between the overnight borrowing and lending rates - and a low policy rate.

Basci said Turkey's current account deficit is sustainable at 6 percent of gross domestic product but needed to be brought down to 5 percent in the medium to long term. Turkey's external deficit, which reached $77 billion or almost 10 percent of national output in 2011, leaves the fast-growing economy vulnerable to any reversal in the foreign currency inflows.

INFLATION, REQUIRED RESERVE RATIOS

Basci said the bank expected a rise in deposits with a maturity of one year or more in the coming months, adding the bank could raise its required reserve ratios (RRR) on short-term deposits if needed, which could encourage longer-term saving.

He did not expect any significant revision to the bank's end-2013 inflation forecast of 5.3 percent due to the tobacco tax hikes when it issues its inflation report on Jan. 29.

Turkey raised its special consumption tax on cigarettes on Jan. 1, and several firms have hiked their cigarette prices by about 15 percent, which analysts expect will boost inflation by 0.7-0.9 percentage points in 2013.

"Higher required reserve ratios mean the central bank will drain liquidity, making it more costly for banks. This would raise the interest rates on banks' loans and reduce the loan demand," said Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.

"This is the bank's weapon against loan growth and the current account deficit, he said, noting loan growth currently stands around 20 percent.

"We can expect the bank to raise RRRs sharply this year to drive markets towards its own target."

Due to the risks of economic overheating risk and loan growth close to 35 percent in 2010, the bank increased the weighted average of the lira required reserve ratios from close to 5 percent to 13 percent in 2011.

Basci said the bank continued to watch the real effective exchange rate closely and forecast that economic growth this year could exceed 4 percent. (Reporting by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ron Askew)