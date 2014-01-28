BRIEF-Pallinghurst sees FY headline earnings vs loss last year
* EPS,HEPS is expected to be usc 6.0 for year ended 31 December 2016 versus to a loss and headline loss per share of usc 20.0 year ago
ISTANBUL Jan 29 Turkey's central bank sharply raised all of its main interest rates on Wednesday, bowing to market pressure to stem a slide in the lira fuelled by political turbulence at home and fears about cuts in U.S. monetary stimulus.
At an emergency policy meeting, the bank raised its overnight lending rate to 12 percent from 7.75 percent, its one-week repo rate to 10 percent from 4.5 percent and its overnight borrowing rate to 8 percent from 3.5 percent.
MILAN, March 22 Italian mid-tier regional lenders Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca are set to extend a settlement offer to their shareholders that was due to expire on Wednesday by a few more days, a source close to the matter said.
* Says its second biggest shareholder has used 599.0 million shares in the company as collateral, representing 13.4 percent of total issued share capital