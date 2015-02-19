BRIEF-TRC enters into definitive agreement with New Mountain Capital
* TRC enters into definitive agreement with new mountain capital to become a private company
ANKARA Feb 19 China made the best bid in a tender to develop Turkey's planned long-range missile defence system, Turkish Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz said, adding that Ankara would use the system without integrating it with NATO's.
According to his written response to a parliamentary question published on Thursday, Yilmaz said the work in assessing bids had been completed and no new bids had been received.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)
March 31 DuPont said on Friday it would swap some assets with FMC Corp to get clearance from the European Commission for its merger with Dow Chemical Co, and pushed back the closing date of its merger again.