ISTANBUL, Sept 26 Turkey on Thursday chose a
Chinese defense firm CPMIEC to co-produce a $4 billion
long-range air and missile defense system, rejecting rival bids
from Russian, U.S. and European firms.
The Turkish defense minister announced the decision in a
statement.
Turkey, which is a member of the NATO military alliance, has
no long-range missile defense system of its own, but NATO has
deployed the U.S.-built Patriot air and missile defense system
there since 2012.
The winning Chinese FD-2000 system beat out the U.S.
Patriot, Russian S-400, and French-Italian Eurosam Samp-T to win
the contract.
Raytheon Co, which builds the Patriot missile
system, said it had been informed about the Turkish decision and
hoped to get a briefing soon. It said there were 200 Patriot
units deployed in 12 countries, including Turkey.
"NATO has long supported the system, deploying Patriot in
five aligned countries and, in 2012, providing a requested
Patriot deployment to Turkey. Given this strong performance, we
hope to have an opportunity to debrief and learn more about this
decision," Raytheon spokesman Mike Doble said.
Defense Minister Ismet Yilmaz's statement also said a
contract to produce six corvette ships by Koc Holding
, Turkey's biggest conglomerate, had been cancelled.
A contract to build two ships would be awarded to the
Turkish naval shipyard. The construction of four remaining ships
will be put out to tender later, Yilmaz said.
Koc Holding was recently accused of backing the 1997
military overthrow of Turkey's first Islamist-led government,
sending the firm's shares tumbling on fears of a deepening
vendetta against the country's secular business elite.
The Turkish government launched a probe into the taxes of
Koc energy firms in July, weeks after criticising one of the
family's hotels for sheltering protesters during anti-government
unrest that rocked several cities over the summer.