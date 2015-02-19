(Adds comments from Raytheon)
By Tulay Karadeniz
ANKARA Feb 19 Turkey's defence minister said on
Thursday the country does not plan to integrate a new missile
defence system with NATO infrastructure and officials said a
$3.4 billion deal with China was still under consideration.
NATO member Turkey chose China Precision Machinery Import
and Export Corp as a preferred bidder in 2013, prompting U.S.
and Western concern about security and the compatibility of the
weaponry with NATO systems.
Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz, in a written response to a
parliamentary question, indicated Ankara planned to go ahead
with the Chinese system, saying the evaluation of bids had been
completed and no new offers received.
"The system in question will be integrated with the national
system for Turkey's defence and will be used without integrating
with NATO," Yilmaz said.
However, other government officials later made clear that
did not mean a final decision had yet been reached.
"We are continuing discussions with all the bidders," the
undersecretariat for defence industries said in a statement.
U.S. and NATO officials are unhappy with Turkey's choice of
the China Precision Machinery, which has been under U.S.
sanctions for selling items to Iran, Syria or North Korea that
are banned under U.S. laws to curb the proliferation of weapons
of mass destruction.
Eurosam, which is owned by Franco-Italian missile maker MBDA
and France's Thales, came second in the tender.
U.S.-listed Raytheon Co also put in an offer with its
Patriot missile defense system, which is now operated by 13
countries around the world.
Tim Glaeser, vice president with Raytheon's Integrated
Defense Systems business, said that Turkey had recently asked
for additional clarifications about Raytheon's proposal.
"It's our understanding that they are continuing to evaluate
proposals from the French and the United States," Glaeser said.
"There's renewed interest. We're still in the game."
(Additional reporting by Orhan Coskun and Humeyra Pamuk, and
Andrea Shalal in Washington; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by
David Dolan, Angus MacSwan and Lisa Shumaker)