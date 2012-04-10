ISTANBUL, April 10 China's Sinovel Wind Group
and Agaoglu Group, a Turkish construction company,
agreed to build a 600 megawatt (MW) wind farm in Turkey, the
Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.
The project will be completed by the end of 2015 and
financing will be provided by China Development Bank, the
Turkish ministry said in an e-mailed statement. No other
details, including the value of the investment, were provided.
The deal between Sinovel and Agaoglu was one of six
agreements, mainly for energy investments, signed this week
during Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's visit to China, the
statement said. Together, the deals are worth billions of
dollars, it said.
Hattat Holding, an Istanbul-based company active in energy,
automotive and tourism, and China's Avic International, signed a
$1.5 billion deal to build a 1,320 MW coal-fired power plant in
northern Turkey, it also said.
The project includes extracting an initial 5 million tonnes
of coal which will subsequently be increased to 10 million
tonnes, it said.
The other deals include building a $350 million sun-panel
factory, another wind farm and a facility for rail production,
the statement said.
