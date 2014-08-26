(Adds details from Chinese state media)
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Aug 25 Suspected Kurdish
militants have kidnapped three Chinese engineers in southeast
Turkey near the border with Iraq and Syria, security sources
said on Monday.
The workers were seized from a shop in the border town of
Silopi late on Sunday by suspected members of the Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK) who then went on to attack a power plant
construction site where they worked, the sources said.
A spokesman from the Chinese embassy in Turkey said that
three Chinese workers have "disappeared" after a thermal power
plant in Silopi, which is being constructed by China Machinery
Engineering Corporation, was attacked by militants at
around 9 p.m. local time on Sunday, state news agency Xinhua
said.
There have been protests in recent months against the
planned second power station in Silopi, according to the local
Firat news agency, which is close to the PKK.
The Turkish military has launched an operation to try to
locate and rescue the engineers, the security sources said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
The PKK, considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the
European Union and the United States, waged a three-decade
insurgency to push for greater Kurdish rights. But hostilities
have largely died down since a March 2013 ceasefire.
The militants have abducted soldiers, engineers, journalists
and others in the past, sometimes with the aim of securing a
prisoner exchange. It was not clear why Chinese nationals were
targeted in this instance.
The Chinese embassy has "asked the Turkish government to go
all out to rescue the missing Chinese workers while enhancing
security measures for Chinese enterprises and employees in the
country", Xinhua said.
Mutual suspicion still runs high in some parts of the
southeast between Kurdish communities and the security forces in
what has effectively been a militarised zone since the 1990s,
and there have been isolated acts of violence.
(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan and Can Sezer, Additional reporting
by Sui-Lee Wee in Beijing, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing
by Nick Tattersall and Jeremy Laurence)