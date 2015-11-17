(Removes typo in headline)
ANKARA Nov 17 Turkey's defence ministry
confirmed on Tuesday the cancellation of a $3.4 billion
long-range missile defence system project provisionally awarded
to China in 2013, a move that had stirred U.S. and Western
concern.
NATO member Turkey, which had chosen China Precision
Machinery Import and Export Corp as the preferred candidate,
decided to focus instead on developing a defence system with
domestic resources, the ministry said in a written statement.
