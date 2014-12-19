ISTANBUL Dec 19 A Turkish court issued an arrest warrant on Friday for U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom President Tayyip Erdogan accuses of trying to overthrow him, media reported.

The prosecutor, applying for the warrant, said he should be charged with setting up or running an armed "terrorist" group, the state-run Anatolian news agency said.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by Ralph Boulton)