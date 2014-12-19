ANKARA Dec 19 A prosecutor asked a Turkish court to issue an arrest warrant for U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, who President Tayyip Erdogan accuses of trying to overthrow him, but no court decision has been made, a government official told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier, state broadcaster TRT Haber reported that the court had issued an arrest warrant for Gulen, but it withdrew the story from its website without giving a reason. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Daren Butler)