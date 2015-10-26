KAZAN, Turkey, Oct 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Ahmed
Kinavkates has a problem.
The farmer in the Kazan district of the Turkish capital
usually starts ploughing his fields now, to prepare them for his
winter crops of potato and cabbage. But he needs rain and the
erratic weather in the region makes it impossible for him to
predict when it will come.
So Kinavkates pulls out his iPad and opens an app
specifically designed for Turkey's farmers. He types out a
question and transmits it to the 30-foot tower on his farm.
Half an hour later, he has an answer: The autumn rains will
arrive later than usual, so he needs to wait another week before
ploughing. Kinavkates passes the advice on to other local
farmers.
After years of fighting climate change - and usually losing
- Turkey's farmers are turning to modern technology for a
deceptively simple solution.
Under a government project that aims to promote flexible,
sustainable farming, specially developed monitoring and
information satellite systems now provide farmers with the data
they need to continuously adapt to unpredictable weather.
Launched in 2010, but still in the pilot stage, the project
gives 3,000 tablet-owning farmers access to real-time
agricultural data through a free intranet provided by the
government.
At their fingertips, farmers have information on factors
ranging from soil quality to atmospheric temperature, and from
wind speed to warning signs of oncoming natural disasters. They
share the information with their local community, so everyone
can decide what crop is best to plant, when to plant it, and how
to get the highest yield.
"But if we use the tablets to play computer games, the app
immediately cuts off the connectivity," Kinavkates said, with a
laugh.
WEALTH OF INFORMATION
Kazan is part of the central Anatolia region, which has an
average yearly precipitation of only 300 millimetres (12
inches). Over much of Turkey, the scenario is no better.
"The 52 million hectares of arid and semi-arid agriculture
land, which make up 65 percent of the total farmland in Turkey,
are worst hit by climate change," said Mahmut Temiz, an official
at Turkey's Ministry of Forestry and Water Affairs. "Annual
rainfall now swings wildly between 250 to 2,250 millimetres."
To take the guesswork out of farming in a region with such
unreliable rainfall, the project put 1,200 ground stations
around Turkey, most of them in the Anatolia region.
Costing $30,000 each to set up, the ground stations are
equipped with as many as 40,000 different sensors, of which only
15,000 are in use now, giving the systems room to grow.
The sensors pick up and transmit data that includes wind
speed and direction; the amount of solar radiation available to
run farmers' solar energy installations; temperature and
moisture levels in the atmosphere and soil; rainfall
measurements and predictions; and irrigation and fertiliser
requirements at each stage of plant growth.
Every 10-to-30 minutes, the data is sent to a centralised
information-processing and analysis station in Ankara run by
Turkey's Ministry for Food, Agriculture and Livestock.
Some of it is automatically fed back in a loop that farmers
can access at the touch of a button. But if a farmer has a more
in-depth query - such as how to get rid of a persistent crop
pest - people sitting in the centralised office collate and
analyse the data to send back an answer.
The project also employs 3,000 field advisers to assist the
three million Turkish farmers who could benefit from the
scheme's information but can't afford or can't operate a tablet
computer.
"It is a comprehensive ... monitoring network to manage
drought and other agro-disasters," said Gürsel Küsek, a senior
official at the ministry's Agricultural Reform department.
"Turkey can mitigate climate change impacts by 'precision
farming' through real-time information systems."
SWAPPING BEANS FOR MELONS
Kinavkates, who has been using the system since 2012, shows
how he uses his iPad to find information on soil quality or send
out pictures of an unfamiliar fungus attacking his plants.
He credits the project with saving the livelihoods of many
in his community.
Last sowing season, he said, the system used sensor data for
estimated water consumption and evapotranspiration (the sum of
evaporation from the soil and transpiration from plants) to
advise farmers in Kazan to plant melons instead of their
traditional crop of white beans, which use twice as much water.
Kinavkates also got the information on the specific seed
variety to use given the climatic conditions, how much
supplementary irrigation he would need, when to apply
fertiliser, and specific disease risks.
After the September harvest, Kinavkates made his highest
ever turnover of 60,000 Turkish lira ($20,700) from the sale of
his melons.
"Turkey is investing in a big way in advanced technology in
the farm sector," Metin Türker, an official in the General
Directorate of Agrarian Reform, said. "Even in the face of
increasing drought, floods and soil erosion, we have to ensure
food for our people."
(Reporting by Manipadma Jena; editing by Jumana Farouky and
Laurie Goering :; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation,
the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, climate change, women's rights, trafficking and
corruption. Visit www.trust.org/climate)