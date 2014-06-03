(Fixes spelling of "muted" in paragraph 4)
ISTANBUL, June 3 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan on Tuesday called CNN correspondent Ivan Watson a
"flunky" and an "agent" for his coverage of anti-government
protests days after police harassed him live on air.
Istanbul police interrupted a live CNN International
broadcast on Saturday and briefly held Watson, the news
broadcaster's long-time Istanbul correspondent. He was reporting
on the first anniversary of Turkey's biggest anti-government
protests in decades.
Erdogan has repeatedly accused the foreign media and
governments of having a hand in the protests, which have erupted
sporadically but with far fewer numbers since last June. He also
blames an international conspiracy for a graft scandal that
implicated his inner circle in December.
Saturday's demonstrations were muted, with a heavy police
presence at Taksim Square, where last year's protests began, to
prevent any unrest. They fired tear gas and water cannon to
disperse 1,000 or so protesters.
"The international media that came to Istanbul and made
exaggerated, provocative calls were licking their paws. One of
them was that CNN flunky," Erdogan told members of his AK Party
in parliament in a speech aired live by several channels.
"He was caught red-handed. These people have nothing to with
a free, impartial, independent press. These people are literally
executing their duties as agents. That's why they are here."
Erdogan recalled Atlanta, Georgia-based CNN's hours-long
live coverage of the 2013 protests in Istanbul's central Taksim
Square and said it was aimed at fomenting unrest.
At the time, hundreds of thousands of people occupied Taksim
for two weeks to protest against the government, following plans
by Erdogan to raze a park in Istanbul to make space for a mall.
"We stand unequivocally by our reporting from Turkey, which
has been and continues to be fair, factual and impartial," a CNN
spokesperson said.
On Saturday, police shoved and kicked Watson, then dragged
him off camera while he spoke during a live broadcast from
Taksim. Watson is seen showing his Turkish press accreditation.
"Turkish police detained me and my crew in the middle of a
live report in Taksim Square. One officer kneed me in the butt,"
Watson tweeted on Saturday.
"Turkish police released CNN team after half an hour.
Officer apologized for another officer who kneed me while I was
being detained," he tweeted 30 minutes later.
An government official said on Saturday the prime minister's
office had phoned Watson to inquire about his situation to
ensure he was safe and said he was only held for a few minutes
because he was not carrying his passport.
Groups including the Committee to Protect Journalists, and
Human Rights Watch have expressed worries about the climate for
journalists in Turkey.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Orhan Coskun; Editing by
Louise Ireland)