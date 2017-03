ISTANBUL, March 8 The Turkish Competition Board's fines in a bank rate-setting probe are too high and Garanti Bank will appeal the decision, its chief executive officer said on Friday.

"The fine is too high. The banking sector is one of the most competitive, and we don't set any rates together," Ergun Ozen told Reuters by telephone.

"We will appeal the decision."

