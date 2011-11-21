ANKARA Nov 21 Turkey's Competition Board
has decided to launch an investigation into 12 Turkish banks,
including major lenders, to probe whether they acted together on
setting deposit and loan rates, government officials told
Reuters on Monday.
The Board has begun sending notifications to related banks
and the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) on the
launch of the investigation, which will study whether the banks
have breached competition law.
Previously, the Competition Board fined seven banks - Akbank
, Garanti Bank, Isbank,
Vakfbank, Yap Kredi, Denizbank
and Finansbank - a total 72.3 million lira
($40 million) in March for violating competition regulations.
($1 = 1.831 Turkish Liras)
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay)