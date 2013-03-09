(Adds minister)
ISTANBUL, March 9 A decision by Turkey's
competition board to fine banks a record amount for collusion on
interest rates was inconsistent and unfair, the banking
association said on Saturday.
The board fined a dozen of the country's banks a total of
$620 million on Friday, the largest penalty it has imposed on
the sector.
"The banking sector...has a central role in the economy and
is functioning under highly competitive conditions as a result
of its structure," the Banks Association of Turkey said in a
statement. "The competition board's decision didn't consider
this different structure of the sector at all."
The decision was a final verdict of an investigation which
began in November 2011. The banks were accused of agreeing
maximum deposit rates, interest rate increases on credit cards,
and commissions and fees for card services.
"The board decision is far from reflecting the truth,
inconsistent and unfair...Therefore it has created a lack of
confidence in the sector," the association said.
The board could have imposed fines of up to 10 percent of
turnover, although it has never applied a sanction of more than
0.5 percent of turnover in previous such cases.
"Yesterday's decision of the competition board may seem like
a huge amount. We are waiting for the detailed ruling but the
issues are very clear," Turkish Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan
said, according to the state-run broadcaster TRT Haber.
Te level of fine results from the high level of banks'
turnover, he said.
"Nobody in the competition board is hostile against the
banks. The board is doing its job and it has to do it. If the
banks violate the competition, the fine has to be implemented,"
Caglayan added.
