By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, Nov 2 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan said in published remarks on Friday he was losing hope
of building cross-party support for reforms that could see him
installed in a newly empowered presidency but was determined to
push the plans forward.
Erdogan has dominated Turkish politics since his
Islamist-rooted AK Party swept to power in 2001, trouncing the
opposition in three elections, delivering unprecedented economic
growth and bringing a staunchly secular military to heel.
But under party rules he can't run for prime minister again
when his term ends in 2015 and it is an open secret he wants to
switch to a presidential system and become head of state.
Four political parties sit on a parliamentary commission set
up after last year's general election to forge a new
constitution and Erdogan has advocated the introduction of an
executive presidency as part of the reform process.
Asked how work on the draft was going, Erdogan was quoted by
Sabah newspaper as saying: "To be honest, my hope is diminishing
with each passing day. Despite that, I think it is necessary to
maintain the process in a decisive and resolute way."
Erdogan vowed at his AK Party congress last month to forge a
constitution that would boost political freedom and democracy to
replace the current one, which was drawn up after a military
coup three decades ago.
He invited opposition parties for further consultations, but
opponents fear the replacement of the current parliamentary
system - a probable outcome of the constitutional review - would
hand too much power to a man whose intolerance of dissent is
viewed with increasing concern in Turkey and abroad.
Hundreds of activists, lawyers, politicians, military
officers and journalists are being held on charges of plotting
against the government or supporting outlawed Kurdish militants.
The U.N. Human Rights Committee said on Thursday Turkey was
using a vague counter-terrorism law to hold many for long
pre-trial periods without access to a lawyer and that some of
its provisions flouted international law.
CHALLENGES
Erdogan has reminded his critics that the aim of the new
constitution is to bolster, not diminish, political freedom.
"There can be no walking away from the table. Our position
on a new constitution is clear. What is important here is to
achieve the maximum common ground," he was quoted as telling
reporters on his plane returning from Berlin.
"Of course there is no obligation for the four parties to
come together. If the CHP comes, we will do it with the CHP. If
the MHP comes we will do it with them," he said, referring to
the two main opposition parties.
Erdogan's presidential ambitions face several obstacles.
A survey by Turkish pollster MetroPOLL in September showed
Turks would prefer incumbent Abdullah Gul as their next
president.
The two men, who co-founded the AK Party in 2001 but could
in theory face each other at the next presidential election,
have had increasingly public differences, trading barbed remarks
this week over the police handling of a banned protest march.
The suggestion that Gul urged tolerance in policing Monday's
protests, in which police eventually fired teargas and water
cannon to disperse secularist demonstrators, led Erdogan to say
the country did not need "double-headed government".
Gul responded by saying the division of responsibilities was
clear under the constitution.
The two men have agreed to disagree in the past on issues
including freedom of expression, and officials in Ankara say
their relationship is built on deep mutual respect. Erdogan has
repeatedly sought to play down any talk of a rift.
"We are saying the same thing ... Those who are trying to
put the AK Party in a difficult position, they can't set the
president and the prime minister against each other," he said at
a news conference late on Thursday.
Erdogan is expected to announce whether he will press ahead
with plans to hold early local elections next year at an AK
party meeting on Sunday, a move seen as allowing him more time
in a crowded election timetable to prepare a presidential bid.
Gul sent the proposed constitutional amendment, which would
bring the local vote forward by five months, back to parliament
after it failed to win enough support in a first reading.
Erdogan can either try to push the bill through the assembly
again or abandon the plan, which would be a blow to his election
preparations.