ANKARA Jan 26 Turkey's project to build and
operate a 10 billion lira ($2.62 billion) suspension bridge over
the Dardanelles Straits has drawn interest from 24 parties and a
tender will be held on Thursday, a transport ministry official
said.
"The tender will be held at 1030 a.m. (0730 GMT) today and
the winning company will be announced by this evening," the
official told Reuters.
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in October that
Asian and Turkish contractors had shown interest in the project
and added that the construction of a 3.7-km (2.3-mile) bridge
named "Canakkale 1915" was expected to start on March 18, 2017 -
the anniversary of one of the Ottoman Empire's final victories.
Yildirim said it would take around five years to complete.
Turkey has forged ahead with ambitious infrastructure
projects under President Tayyip Erdogan, including one of the
world's largest suspension bridges across the Bosphorus Strait
in Istanbul which opened in August.
Turks mark what they call the Canakkale war on March 18,
when Ottoman forces repelled an Allied World War One assault on
the Dardanelles -- the sole maritime outlet for arch foe Russia
-- sinking a French battleship and destroying British warships.
($1 = 3.8192 liras)
(Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing
by Daren Butler)