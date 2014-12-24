ISTANBUL Dec 24 A consortium of nine banks has
restructured the financing for the Gebze-Izmir highway project
in Turkey to $5 billion, while the maturity was extended to 15
years from a previous seven, banking sources said.
The consortium consists of Deutsche Bank and
eight Turkish banks: Akbank, Finansbank,
Garanti Bankasi, Halkbank, Is Bank
, Vakifbank, Yapi Kredi and
Ziraat Bank.
A consortium of Nurol, Italy's Astaldi, Ozaltin
Makyol, Yuksel and Gocay Insaat won the 22-year operating rights
for the highway in a 2009 tender for a build-operate-transfer
deal. Yuksel group subsequently withdrew from the consortium.
