ANKARA Dec 18 Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said on Wednesday a corruption investigation in which 52 people including the sons of three cabinet ministers have been detained was part of a "planned operation" to tarnish the government.

In the first official comments on the investigation from a senior member of the government, Arinc also said politics would not be allowed to stand in the way of the inquiry.

(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, Humeyra Pamuk and Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall)