* Latest twist in battle over corruption investigation
* Rival dismisses accusations as "dishonourable propaganda"
* Sarigul standing as Istanbul mayor in key election
By Ayla Jean Yackley
ISTANBUL, Jan 26 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan brandished what he said was a file of graft allegations
against a senior opposition figure on Sunday, raising the stakes
in a political battle after a corruption investigation
implicated his own government.
Mustafa Sarigul, the main opposition's candidate for
Istanbul mayor, dismissed the allegations as "dishonourable
propaganda" on Twitter. He had earlier said all accusations
against him had been investigated and dismissed.
Erdogan appeared on live television, holding up enlarged
copies of what he described as a report prepared by Sarigul's
own party that he said listed "improprieties" during the
candidate's time as mayor of the middle-class borough of Sisli.
"Corruption to do with building permits occurred. Hundreds
of millions of lira of improprieties were conducted," Erdogan
said, referring to what he said were allegations in the report.
"At the Sisli municipality, starting with the Sisli mayor,
they continually turned a blind eye and facilitated illegal
building ... All of this is in this file. They cooperated with
the construction mafia. In exchange for bribes, they secured
extraordinary unfair profits."
Sarigul is standing in a municipal election, slated for
March 30, that is seen as a test of the popularity of Erdogan's
ruling AK party in the wake of the wider graft investigations
and large-scale anti-government protests in June.
"Dishonourable propaganda is the game of losers. You cannot
stop our big march with slander and defamation," Sarigul said on
his Twitter account. "I understand the prime minister's
excitement. It's the panic of losing, it has obstructed reason."
"COUP PLOT"
Sarigul's Republican People's Party (CHP) accused Erdogan of
bullying and defied him to make public any accusations he cared
to level when he first threatened to divulge the file on Friday.
Turkey's prime minister has been fending off graft charges
against members of his inner circle after a police investigation
came to light last month.
Erdogan has said the operation, which included the arrest of
three sons of cabinet ministers and businessmen close to the
government, was a "coup plot" against his AK Party, in power
since 2002.
He has responded by removing thousands of police officers
and about 120 prosecutors from their posts and reassigning them,
and by pushing through legal changes that tighten his control
over the judiciary.
Erdogan has also accused the CHP of lending moral support to
those behind the graft probe.
The prime minister said the allegations against Sarigul had
been made in a report prepared by the CHP in 2004.
Sarigul, 57, left the CHP in 2005 and only returned in late
2013 to run on the CHP ticket for the top Istanbul job - a post
held by Erdogan in the 1990s.
Erdogan on Sunday denied having any role in the state
banking regulator's decision this month to seize all of
Sarigul's assets, reportedly in connection with an unpaid loan
from the 1990s. He said the watchdog was acting on new
information.
Erdogan also denied what he described as rumours that his
wife Emine had amassed several businesses, and media reports
that his son and son-in-law were involved in wrongdoing.
(Additional reporting by Nicholas Tattersall; Editing by Andrew
Heavens)