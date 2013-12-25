BRIEF-Washington Prime Group's JV with O'Connor acquires section at Pearlridge Center
* Washington Prime Group's joint venture with O'Connor acquires 180,000 SF section at Pearlridge Center
ISTANBUL Dec 25 Turkey's Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan resigned over a high-level corruption probe on Wednesday, while describing it as a "dirty set-up" against the government.
Caglayan's son Salih Kaan Caglayan was among 24 people arrested on graft charges last week in a case centering on state-run lender Halkbank. Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan responded by purging police investigators involved.
March 2 Avianca Holdings SA top shareholder, German Efromovich, said on Thursday that a deal between Avianca and United Continental Holdings Inc "will happen," despite a lawsuit aimed at blocking the deal filed by the airline's No. 2 shareholder this week.
