ISTANBUL Dec 19 Istanbul's police chief has been removed from his post, local media reported on Thursday, two days after the sons of cabinet ministers and prominent businessmen close to Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan were detained in a corruption probe.

Huseyin Capkin, the chief of police of Turkey's commercial capital, had been at his post since June 2009, except for a 16-day spell as governor of an eastern province in May 2010.

Police declined to comment.

